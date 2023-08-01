What happened to Flavia Laos Urbina from Too Hot To Handle Season 4? Where is she now?

Too Hot To Handle wouldn’t be the hit reality TV show it is without a whole lot of drama, and Flavia Laos Urbina certainly delivered during her time on season 4. But what has she been up to since the cameras stopped rolling?

Under the direction of virtual assistant Lana, Flavia Laos Urbina was one of season 4’s 14 contestants looking to make a meaningful connection and find love.

She entered the Too Hot To Handle villa in episode 4, and quickly got to work trying to steal herself a man. Successfully romancing Creed McKinnon away from British beauty Sophie Stonehouse, Flavia was ultimately played after Creed chose to pursue Imogen Ewan.

Wow — that is quite a love triangle! But with the season concluding in December 2022, Flavia has long since moved on.

Instagram: flavialaosu Flavia Laos Urbina recently watched Barbie, dressed appropriately in pink.

While things with Creed didn’t work out, Flavia has since found love and is dating singer Austin Palao.

The two have appeared loved-up on one another’s Instagram accounts and despite rumors of a break-up, appear to be going strong.

They recently traveled to the US together with Flavia’s latest Instagram story showing the pair enjoying some fine dining together — though someone really needs to teach Flavia how to eat a lobster.

Too Hot To Handle also boosted Flavia’s fame. While she had already amassed a fanbase in Peru, the influencer has now hit an impressive 5 million followers on Instagram since her reality TV debut.

There she shares her travels and modeling photos, while currently promoting her new single, Real B****.

To keep up with all your favorite reality TV stars, be sure to check out our page here.