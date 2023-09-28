What happened to The Secret Garden after Kitchen Nightmares: Open or closed?

Gordon Ramsay’s mission to save The Secret Garden in Kitchen Nightmares was one of the most memorable of the debut season of FOX’s show. But, did the Secret Garden stay open or is it closed these days?

The Secret Garden in Moorpark, California, made its plea for salvation in Season 1, Episode 10, aired in 2007.

The quaint establishment, driven by the aspirations of Chef Michel Bardavid, sought to reignite the spark that once made it a cherished locale.

Article continues after ad

During the episode, Gordon arrives in classic Chef Ramsay style and wants to change many things to get the place full of customers once again – but did it work this time?

Article continues after ad

Is The Secret Garden open or closed?

FOX In a secret inspection of the kitchen, Chef Ramsay found mold in the fridges – saying it could possibly poison somebody.

Navigating through the rough tides post the Ramsay overhaul, the Secret Garden endured a fluctuating journey but managed to keep its doors open for eight years. They scrapped some of Gordon’s changes after he left.

However, the establishment was sold and closed down in 2015, with the owner expressing regret about going on the show. That said, Chef Bardavid reportedly went on to own another eatery called The Cave after it.

Article continues after ad

What happened to the Secret Garden after Kitchen Nightmares?

The episode revolved around Ramsay clashing with the obstinate chef Bardavid over outdated decor, a convoluted menu, and sub-par food quality. At one stage, he said the chef worked “like a pig.”

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Ramsay’s intervention saw a simplified menu, improved culinary standards, and a facelift to the restaurant’s ambiance.

The initial impact was positive, with locals responding well to the changes. However, maintaining the newly set standards proved challenging for Bardavid. Despite the adversities, the Secret Garden trudged on for several years before finally transitioning into new hands – and later closing.

Article continues after ad

Watch a clip of the episode below, courtesy of the Kitchen Nightmares YouTube channel.

The legacy of the Secret Garden serves as a vignette in the broader narrative of establishments striving for sustenance post-Ramsay’s mentorship. It also served up one of the most heated confrontations between business owner and the TV chef.

Article continues after ad

With Kitchen Nightmares returning in 2023, the stories of eateries like the Secret Garden cultivate a blend of nostalgia and anticipation among fans. Many will be going back to rewatch some of the best episodes of all time, many of which are absolute classics.

Article continues after ad

The re-emergence of the series promises a new wave of culinary redemptions, with Ramsay at the helm navigating through the intricacies of restaurant revivals. Whether or not the success rate, post-visit, will improve in the reboot remains to be seen.