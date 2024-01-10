Tiktoker creates a real-life Below Deck series on a 9-month cruise ship

Marc Sebastian has managed to turn a 9-month Royal Caribbean cruise into the first-ever unofficial Below Deck spin-off.

There is a reason why the Below Deck franchise is the largest franchise in reality TV.

The entertaining and one-of-a-kind format gives viewers insight into the typical and chaotic days onboard luxury yachts, showcasing all of the drama that takes place between the crew members and the charter guests.

While the show isn’t exactly scripted, Bravo does seek out talent who can bring nonstop energy that will keep viewers on the edge of their seats.

Obsessed with the concept, a TikToker might have just found a way to bring Below Deck to a real-life cruise.

Is Below Deck filmed on a Royal Caribbean cruise?

Over the past few weeks, a TikToker by the name of Marc Sebastian has been getting sky-high numbers on his videos for talking about a 9-month-long Royal Caribbean cruise.

After being convinced that there has to be enough drama happening on this boat for it to be worth a reality TV show on its own, a company managed to get him on the cruise to find out for himself.

Marc is now TikTok’s eyes and ears on the boat and has already managed to get in hot waters with the pinnacle members onboard, who are the Royal Caribbean members with the most points and walk around wearing pins.

As for right now, he is only sharing the information of what is going on inside of the ship on his TikTok, but if this content continues to go viral with millions constantly checking his account for updates, this 9-month cruise might end up getting a Bravo show of its own.

