The Traitors UK Series 2 contestant Paul Gorton has surprising gameshow experience

The soaring popularity of The Traitors UK Series 2 brought the players’ pasts into the spotlight. Viewers were surprised after discovering that this is not Paul Gorton’s first time on a game show.

The Traitors UK Series 2 aired on BBC1 on January 3, 2024, and the premiere received plenty of positive reactions from the fans.

This season is hosted once again by Claudia Winkleman, along with 22 new contestants who were revealed to the audience a day before the premiere. Contestant Paul Gorton, who introduced himself as a comedian on the side during his interview with BBC, caught fans’ attention.

Article continues after ad

A video from Paul’s past resurfaced during the season premiere week and viewers discovered that the 36-year-old business manager is actually a gameshow veteran.

Article continues after ad

The Traitors Paul’s was on a popular gameshow at 22

BBC Claudia Winkleman from The Traitors UK

The Daily Mail published an article revealing the wannabe stand-up comedian’s past and attached a video of young Paul during his time on the popular ITV show Deal or No Deal. At that time, Paul was only 22 and living an unemployed life at his mom’s house.

Paul had joined the reality show thinking that being on camera would land him a modeling deal. Unfortunately, he did not make it far into the competition back then. However, being on that reality TV show fourteen years ago was what got Paul onto The Traitors Season 2.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

This was fourteen years ago, and since then, Paul has matured into a strategic player who is well-aware of how gameshows work. On top of that, Paul being on The Traitors UK after 14 years of being on Deal or No Deal only shows his growth as an upcoming reality TV star.

Article continues after ad

During his time on Deal or No Deal, he said, “Reading people is another strength that I think I will bring when I go in, because I think I can see it in people’s faces when something has changed.”

Article continues after ad

He didn’t win £250,000 back then but he could be a step closer to winning the £120,000 on The Traitors UK.

The Traitors UK airs on BBC One at 21:00 GMT every Wednesday after January 3. The first three episodes are available to watch on iPlayer, as well.

To stay updated on The Traitors UK and other reality TV shows, make sure to check our page here.