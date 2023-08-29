Josh Seiter’s family responds as Bachelorette Season 11 contestant dies aged 36

Former The Bachelorette contestant Josh Seiter’s family has confirmed his death at only 36 years old, encouraging those going through mental health crises to seek help.

Seiter appeared as a contestant on Kaitlyn Bristowe’s season of The Bachelorette in 2015. He was eliminated during the first week and had spoken out about his time on the show.

Seiter came out as bisexual earlier in 2023 and has been open about his mental health struggles. He had been previously diagnosed with OCD, Bipolar Depression, and Generalized Anxiety Disorder.

Tragically, Seiter died at the young age of 36 years old, days after posting about his daily life with depression and anxiety.

Bachelorette’s Seiter dies at only 36 years old

Seiter’s family confirmed his death in a statement on his Instagram on August 28. While they don’t reveal his cause of death, Seiter’s family encouraged those struggling with mental health to reach out to resources for help.

“As all who knew him can attest, Joshua was an incredibly bright light in an increasingly dim world,” the statement read. “His fearless voice and indomitable spirit helped thousands of people in their darkest moments feel just a little less alone.”

“Although our heartache at Joshua’s passing pains up beyond measure, we find comfort in knowing that he is finally at peace,” they continued. “We hope and pray that his spirit can continue to live on in the pictures and words on this page, which we will leave up for the time being. While we do that, we would kindly ask for privacy as we grieve.”

Days before his death, Seiter posted a photo of himself on Instagram alongside the caption, “Surviving depression and anxiety one day at a time with a smile.”

If you or someone you know is in crisis, call 988 to reach the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline or visit 988lifeline.org.