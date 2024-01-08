The anti-social media rule has been lifted on Love Island

The strict rule of banning social media usage for Love Island cast members has now been officially lifted!

Once upon a time, there were strict social media rules in place for Love Island stars if they wanted to be part of the show.

Love Islanders weren’t allowed to use social media during their time filming in the villa. They also weren’t allowed to have their friends and family post on their behalf under any circumstances.

The rules have now been changed. What does that mean for Love Island: All-Stars?

Social media usage on Love Island: All-Stars

According to The Sun, the ban that previously blocked Love Island cast members from using social media is no longer a factor.

All of these reality TV stars can freely use their social media accounts to build up a massive following of supportive folks who hope to see them find love on camera.

Unfortunately, social media access also means trolls and haters will have free rein to leave derogatory comments whenever they want to.

It will be up to each Love Islander if they’re comfortable maintaining social media pages while they’re filming the show or not.

The showrunners opened up about their decision to be more lax saying, “For the All Stars series it was decided that Islanders should have the choice as to whether or not they want to stay active on social media.”

They went on to say, “The feeling was that because they have all experienced life in the spotlight, and also have management advising them, that they are already aware of the potential pitfalls and negatives associated with social media.”

Some of the cast members from Love Island: All-Stars have been dealing with trolls on social media since 2017. It will be interesting to see if this rule stays in place or changes.