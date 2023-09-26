Surviving Paradise Season 1: Everything we know

Here is everything that reality TV fans need to know about Season 1 of Surviving Paradise, including the show’s popular host.

From Love Is Blind to Too Hot To Handle to Perfect Match, Netflix has a long list of original reality TV shows. But, apparently, there’s always room for more.

The streaming service has now greenlit a brand-new reality competition show titled Surviving Paradise, and no it is not based on the Surviving Paradise: A Family Tale documentary, which is also on Netflix.

Article continues after ad

Instead, it’s a daring show with an ultimate cash prize of $100,000. Here are all of the details that will get you ready to watch in no time.

Article continues after ad

Is there a trailer for Surviving Paradise Season 1?

On September 20, the official trailer for the first season of Surviving Paradise was released on Netflix’s YouTube channel. And the best word to describe it is: wild.

The video spotlights a group of twelve strangers who were under the impression that they were going to be staying in a luxury resort together.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Instead, they have to fend for themselves in the wild outside of the villa, with the aim of getting back to the house and winning the competition. From alliances to romance, this series seems like a definite nail-biter.

Surviving Paradise Season 1: Who is the host?

The series will be hosted by popular comedian Jessimae Peluso, who has over 200,00 followers on Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Not only is she also the host of the Sharp Tounge Podcast, but she has additionally done voice acting work for the Clicker sounds in HBO’s successful The Last of Us series.

Article continues after ad

What is the release date for Surviving Paradise Season 1?

The entire premiere season, which is a total of nine episodes long, hits Netflix on October 20. It has not been announced whether it will be a limited series or get renewed. Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Surviving Paradise and the upcoming seasons, check our page here.