Here is everything to know about where Bravo’s Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is available to watch.

Among Bravo’s newer shows is a spin-off of the network’s popular show Summer House. It is called Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

This show revolves around a new and diverse group of friends and their summer antics in Massachusetts. And it does not disappoint. With a cast of twelve people, it features nothing but non-stop drama, hilarious moments, and pure entertainment.

Article continues after ad

Season 1 of the series premiered in May 2023. Viewers have already shared their love for the show online, and have even compared it to Vanderpump Rules.

Here is where the premiere season of the show is currently available to stream.

How to watch Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard

Season 1 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is available to watch in the US on Bravo TV, a free streaming service that works on any device.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The show can also be streamed on Peacock. As long as you have a subscription plan with the platform, you will be able to watch the entire first season.

Article continues after ad

The other shows within the franchise, Summer House and Winter House, are also available on Peacock.

For fans living in Europe, the reality TV series accessible on Hayu. The price for the subscription service varies depending on the country you are streaming it from.

Season two has not been announced by Bravo as of yet. But the decision of whether or not it will be renewed or canceled should be made by the end of 2023. Meanwhile, Winter House Season 3 is expected to be released in the winter of 2023.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.