Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Bria Fleming reveals if she would return for Season 2

Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Bria Fleming just revealed whether or not she would return for the show’s second season.

Bria Fleming is definitely bringing the glitz and glamour to Season 1 of Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard.

So far, viewers see her as one of the fan-favorites within the cast. And it’s showing. The reality TV star currently has over 100,000 followers on Instagram – making her one of the most followed cast members from the series.

Article continues after ad

In an exclusive June 9 interview with us, Bria discussed the idea of returning for a second season.

Would Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard’s Bria do a Season 2?

At the time of writing, Bravo has not confirmed whether or not the network picked up the series for another season. But if it is, Bria is in. “I haven’t heard any news about a season 2. If the network decides to renew for a season 2. I am 100% on board.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

And for those unaware, Bria has appeared on more than one reality TV show.

Article continues after ad

She said, “This is my second reality show. The first reality show I have ever done was a survival show I would never do that again! I was waiting for a show like this to showcase my lifestyle, and to be on vacation with my friends. This was my Dream Show.”

The first reality TV show Bria starred in was Stranded with a Million Dollars in 2017. However, she ultimately did not win the cash prize at the end of the series. Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard is officially her reality TV comeback.

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things Summer House: Martha’s Vineyard and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.