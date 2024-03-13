Summer House fans get “jump scare” after seeing star on dating app

After years away from Summer House and the overall limelight, Jordan Verrori is still searching for his true love.

If you have been watching Summer House for the past few years then you definitely remember Jordan Verrori.

He made his debut in the series back in Season 3, but his reality TV fame did not last long. TMZ reported that because he was demoted from being a main cast member to just a friend of the cast in the span of one season, he decided to quit the series and hasn’t returned since.

Aside from videos of himself skiing on his Instagram page, fans haven’t heard much from him since his departure from the show, which made his recent appearance that much more shocking, especially because it was the last place people would expect for him to be.

Summer House’s Jordan Verrori is on a dating app

Beginning on March 12, a Summer House fan took to Reddit to share that they spotted Jordan on the popular dating app, Bumble.

His bio shares that he is six feet even, drinks socially, and isn’t sure whether or not he wants to have children.

Viewers quickly took to the thread to share their reaction to his profile, with one even going as far as calling it a “jump scare”.

One fan wrote, “It’s a perfect example of how someone can look so enticing online and be the worst in person.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “I had such high hopes when he came on because he is good looking but once he started talking… nope!! So much ick.”

He hasn’t publicly addressed his dating profile being found by fans as of yet. Jordan also has made zero mention of whether or not he plans to return to Summer House or TV in general.