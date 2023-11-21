MW3 player suffers jump scare of a lifetime

Call of Duty has its fair share of jump scares, and one player absolutely goes crazy after a scary MW3 moment.

Call of Duty is known for many things over the years, with one unexplained phenomenon plaguing the FPS franchise known as “CoD timing.”

For the unaware, “CoD timing” is exactly what it may sound like – a scenario where you hold an angle or a position for an eternity, you look away for a brief second, and then an opponent comes into view. It’s been studied for decades, yet there’s an explanation behind the madness.

MW3 is here and proudly bears the weight of the “CoD timing” legacy, as one player suffered from a horrific experience.

MW3 player opens every in-game menu after a jump scare

As shared to the MW3 Reddit, user Moorabbel was in a match of Free-For-All on Quarry when the events took a wild turn.

Moorabbel held a position in the back of the map, with gunfire, tactical equipment, and footsteps around them. Carefully relocating, they fired a few shots at an opposing player who managed to get away.

As they moved back to their original position, out of nowhere, a dark figure appeared and knifed them. The act scared the lights out of Moorabbel, who proceeded to open every menu possible mid-match.

Despite the original poster suffering immensely, the Reddit community found the events comical, as one user simply replied: “Funniest thing I’ve seen today.”

During the MW3 beta, there was a bug that would randomly open the menu and change your loadout. A few of the replies thought this same bug happened here, but others mentioned it was just a moment of sheer panic.

Call of Duty isn’t a horror game, but “CoD timing” makes it slightly scarier at the worst times. Modern Warfare 3 is out now for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.