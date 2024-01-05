Southern Charm Season 9 reunion has Olivia slamming Austen’s “inconsistent” behavior

In the Southern Charm Season 9 reunion trailer, Olivia Flowers continues her ongoing feud with Austen Kroll by calling out his behavior.

The Southern Charm Season 9 reunion is underway, as the cast sits down to hash out their arguments from the season.

This season was packed with drama, from Taylor Ann Green and Austen Kroll’s controversial hookup to Craig Conover’s questionable long-distance relationship with girlfriend Paige DeSorbo.

The most significant fallout from the season was the unraveling of Taylor and Olivia Flowers’ close friendship, due to Taylor’s dishonesty about what happened with Austen.

With a lot to unpack, the Southern Charm cast won’t run out of topics to discuss at the two-part reunion.

Olivia claps back at Austen for saying she’s “overreacting”

In the Southern Charm Season 9 trailer posted by Bravo, Olivia confronts Austen about his behavior this season.

“I’m the one overreacting, I’m inconsistent? Like, I was going through some stuff. Your whole character’s is inconsistent, what’s your excuse?” she yelled to Austen.

Olivia also sat face-to-face with her former friend Taylor to explain why she so was hurt that she got involved with Austen.

“What would you need to hear from her to move forward?” host Andy Cohen asked Olivia. The trailer ended on a cliffhanger, with both girls sitting on opposite sides of the room in tears.

Southern Charm Season 9 was a difficult one for Olivia because she had to deal with her best friend allegedly hooking up with her ex.

Both Taylor and Austen weren’t telling the truth about their relationship and couldn’t keep their stories straight.

On top of that, Olivia’s brother Conner Flowers passed away, and she once again leaned on Austen for support. However, Austen still played games with her and proved that he isn’t a loyal friend or partner.

As Southern Charm Season 9 wraps up, viewers will be able to see where the cast’s friendships stand after the reunion.

Southern Charm Season 9 reunion part 1 airs on Thursday, January 11 at 8:00 p.m. ET on Bravo.