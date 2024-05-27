RPDR All Stars fans rally behind Gottmik for “glanced over” Season 9 look

Gottmik has worn several outfits during Season 9 so far, but there’s one look that fans are convinced needed more credit.

Since there is no risk of any of the eight contestants being eliminated from this season (which sparked an entire fan debate on its own), Season 9 of All Stars is solely focusing on the queens and their skills in each challenge.

One facet that didn’t change this season though is runways. Every episode since the premiere season has featured a fashion show where each queen flaunts outfits that they either made themselves or had custom-made by a designer.

In Episode 3, there was a runway challenge that everyone participated in, including Gottmik who you might recognize from making it all the way to the finale of Season 13.

She sported an outfit that featured fake hands covering her body that were surgically creating faux stitches on her upper chest, resembling her experience undergoing mastectomy surgery and symbolizing her transformation, which made him the first trans man to ever compete on the show.

On May 25, All Stars viewers took to Reddit to not only applaud Gottmik for the “exceptional” look but also complain that in their opinion, it wasn’t spoken about enough in the episode.

One fan wrote, “This absolutely infuriated me that, aside from Carson, the judges glanced over this.”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Truly one of the best looks to ever walk the stage, and Ru chose to ignore it… it was so weird.”

It is common knowledge that moments get cut out of TV shows to save time, so there could have been commentary from Rupaul or Michelle that was edited out in post-production, but Gottmik hasn’t publicly shared if that was the case in this situation.

Nonetheless, the queen ended up taking home the win in the episode after lip-syncing against Nina West.