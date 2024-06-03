RPDR All Stars fans convinced these stars were “robbed” in Season 9 challenge

Roxxie and Vanjie just earned their first All-Stars Season 9 win and viewers do not think it was deserved in the slightest.

One of the many facets of each and every RuPaul’s Drag Race season are the challenges.

Whether it’s a Rusical or the infamous Snatch Game, fans love seeing the queens show off their skills, especially in All-Stars because these challenges can be a contestant’s shot at redemption from their first attempt.

In Episode 4 of Season 9, there was a group challenge where the queens were put into dynamic duos, two of which being Roxxy Andrews & Vanessa Vanjie Mateo and Plastique Tiara & Jorgeous.

Article continues after ad

At the end of the makeover challenge, which was a competition to see which team could turn a fireman into a girl group member the best, Roxxy & Vanjie took home the win. And even though none of the other queens were up for elimination as a result of their victory, fans are still fuming about the decision.

Article continues after ad

On March 31, fans hopped into a post-episode Reddit thread and vented about the their opinion, which is that the wrong team won and there was a clear winning pair.

One viewer wrote, “I’m definitely in the camp that Jorgeous and Plastique should have won. They easily had my favorite looks and did the best in the choreo part of the challenge as well.”

Article continues after ad

Another viewer chimed in and wrote, “PLASTIQUES GROUP GOT ROBBED IN BROAD DAYLIGHT WTFF.”

This is arguably the judges’ decision that has caused the biggest uproar of the season, but some did point out the fact that even when it comes to previous seasons, makeover challenges tend to create this kind of reaction.

“Look, when it’s a makeover challenge, I throw out all my expectations for fair judging,” a fan pointed out.

Nevertheless, win or lose, it is still anyone’s game to win.