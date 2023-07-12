RHONJ fans are done with Teresa Giudice after season 13 reunion: “She needs to go”

As season 14 of RHONJ is approaching, fans have taken to the internet to troll Teresa Giudice, unexcited about her role being reprised.

As an original cast member of the Real Housewives of New Jersey, Teresa Giudice should have a fairly large following, however, that is no longer the case after season 13.

When season 13 of RHONJ wrapped, Teresa left the reunion saying to her sister-in-law Melissa Gorga she was done looking at and talking to both her and her husband, Teresa’s brother, Joe Gorga.

Article continues after ad

Although fans anticipated Teresa’s removal from the show due to the rising family drama, both she and Melissa will return for season 14 airing in 2024.

Teresa’s fans and family have put her in exile

After not including Melissa and Joe in her 2022 wedding to Luis Reulas, fans of Teresa’s began to switch lanes and criticize the antics of the New Jersey native.

To top it off, her new husband, Luis, allegedly hired a private detective to gain information and leverage on the entire RHONJ cast, their husbands, and friends.

Article continues after ad

Luis even went as far as stalking a child of RHONJ cast member, Margaret Josephs, leaving her and her husband Joe Benigno done with both Teresa and Luis.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

With both Teresa and Luis causing such a stir, those who once supported the lively and opinionated personality have taken to Reddit to share their feelings on Teresa, saying, “I’m so sick of Teresa’s lies, the interrupting… She needs to go.”

Another Bravo fan shared, “She used to be watchable when she had her young kids and parents on the show so we at least got to see her being lighthearted and loving at times. Now we only see her being an angry and combative idiot.”

Article continues after ad

Reddit

Fans of RHONJ have even dragged Luis into the conversation, saying, “I never want to see or hear from Teresa and mafia Luis ever again. Done.”

Teresa essentially drew the line between her and her brother and sister-on-law when she didn’t invite them to her wedding, and after the reunion debacle, will there ever be a reconciliation?

After hearing the fans’ opinions on the matter, Teresa may be rethinking whether she is willing to forgive.