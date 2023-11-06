RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice gets booed at BravoCon after cutting ties with Joe Gorga

Teresa Giudice of Real Housewives of New Jersey was booed by an audience at BravoCon after she firmly stated that she cut ties with her brother Joe Gorga.

Teresa Giudice and her brother Joe Gorga have had their relationship severed multiple times throughout their time together on RHONJ.

If it’s not the comments said by each other that hurt their relationship, then it’s the standards set by both Giudice and Gorga, as they each seem to never get enough from the other to make it right.

Article continues after ad

Though she’s addressed their problems head-on during multiple RHONJ Seasons, Giudice took time during BravoCon to set the record straight.

Article continues after ad

Fans, however, were not fond of Giudice’s feelings about her brother, as the audience booed her while she was on stage.

Teresa Giudice says the “chapter’s closed” with her brother Joe Gorga

While discussing her relationship with Gorga during a panel at BravoCon, Giudice said that there will be no more room for reconciliation, saying, “First of all, I’m living this journey and I’m all about family and respect and trust.”

Article continues after ad

That’s when the audience chimed in and began booing Giudice. However, the host of the panel, Micheal Rapaport, urged her to ignore the fans and continue talking.

Sign up to Dexerto for free and receive: Fewer Ads | Dark Mode | Deals in Gaming, TV and Movies, and Tech Email Sign up

She then assured the audience that nothing would change her mind, saying, “Sorry. That chapter’s closed with my brother, unfortunately. It really is.”

Article continues after ad

The conversation soon merged into wedding talk where Giudice’s husband Luis Ruelas said that getting married later on in life and being able to correct previous mistakes make the marriage well worth it.

Article continues after ad

Though Giudice and Ruelas wed in August 2022, Gorga and his wife Melissa did not attend their wedding.

Giudice did, however, ask her sister-in-law Melissa to be a bridesmaid, but she declined the offer and never made an appearance with Giudice’s brother due to not having been invited to the wedding from the very beginning.

As for what’s next for Giudice, Ruelas, and the Gorgas — they will all be featured in Season 14 of RHONJ. The new Season should premiere in early 2024 and showcase a load of drama between all parties involved.

Article continues after ad