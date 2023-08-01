Randall Emmett accuses former VPR co-star Jax Taylor of blackmail

Randal Emmett claimed Jax Taylor was blackmailing him after an investment between the two went south.

Movie producer Randall Emmett has accused Vanderpump’s Jax Taylor of blackmailing him after a deal fell through between the two friends.

Lala Kent’s ex-fiancée and film producer Randall Emmett has accused his friend, Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules, of blackmailing him.

Emmett, who has worked in the film industry since 1998 and was Mark Wahlberg’s assistant, has made plenty of deals in his career.

However, Emmett has had to defend himself in recent allegations from Taylor after the two went in together on a business venture.

Article continues after ad

Instagram: mrjaxtaylor Jax Taylor with his groomsmen, Randall Emmett included.

Randall Emmett says Jax Taylor “exaggerated” the truth

Taylor and Emmett are no strangers to each other, as they’ve been on multiple Seasons of VPR together. Taylor even had Emmett as a groomsman in his wedding to Brittany Cartwright.

So, when Taylor went to Emmett and asked him if he could “invest” with the film producer, Emmett agreed right away. Emmett explained the situation, saying, “At a time when Jax didn’t have a job, [he] came to me in a sincere way and just said, ‘Can I invest with you?’ And I said, ‘Yes.’”

Article continues after ad

Taylor then invested twice in Emmett’s movies, profiting thousands of dollars. However, his third investment didn’t go as planned and Taylor ended up losing $75,000.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Taylor, infuriated that he lost his money, went to Emmett and then threatened him, saying that if he didn’t return the money to Taylor that he would “out” Emmett to the public.

Emmett explained to It’s a Racquet podcast his take on the bizarre situation, saying, “I was like, ‘Dude, we’re friends, why are you threatening me? It’s disgusting.’ So then he’s acting like he doesn’t know what happened, he didn’t know what was going on.”

Article continues after ad

Emmett then went on to say that Taylor “exaggerated” the truth and was “playing” the victim in his own decision-making.

Though Emmett called Taylor’s mentality a “fairytale,” he said he was still willing to personally pay back Taylor for what he invested.

Taylor, however, said on his When Reality Hits podcast that Emmett never paid him back for his losses and that he only received a portion of what he should have, saying, “Where the f—k is my money? You took from a family man, I’m not a studio.”

Article continues after ad

It is unknown if the two have reconciled since the investment went public. However, both Taylor and Emmett’s ex-fiancé Kent are currently filming for their separate reality shows, VPR, and an unknown series with Taylor, Cartwright, and Kristen Doute.