My Mum, Your Dad Season 1: Release date, cast & more

Here are all of the details about the new dating series making its way to our screens My Mum, Your Dad, starting with the trailer.

Move aside Love Island: My Mum, Your Dad is here. After becoming a hit in America as My Mom, Your Dad, the dating show has been rebranded and is heading to the UK.

The series is not like every other romance show. The singles are actually parents who are looking for love again. They will all be sharing the same house together in an attempt to get to know each other and form a relationship.

Here is everything you need to know about the new series, including the release date.

My Mum, Your Dad Season 1: Is there a trailer?

A teaser trailer was released on ITV’s YouTube channel on August 30.

It didn’t give too much away, besides revealing that the season will be hosted by former Big Brother host Davina McCall. A full-length official trailer has not been released as of yet.

My Mum, Your Dad Season 1 cast: Who are the singles?

The cast has been announced and it is a very diverse bunch of eight single parents. Which, should hopefully equal out to four couples by the end of the season.

In addition to them, their children who nominated them to be on the show will also be an important part of the season. They will be watching all of the romance of their parents unfold from a secret location. Their relationship statuses haven’t been revealed, so maybe a few of them will end up getting together too.

What is the release date for My Mum, Your Dad Season 1?

The show is set to premiere on September 11 on ITV and will be a total of ten episodes long. As far as streaming, an alternative to watching it live on ITV has not been announced yet.

