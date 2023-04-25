Big Brother UK announces hosts for the 2023 reboot series

The upcoming Big Brother UK reboot just revealed the hosts for the premiere season.

Years after the original series wrapped back in 2018, Big Brother UK is about to make a return.

A reboot series of the same name is currently being created by ITV2, known for also creating Love Island and its accompanying shows Love Island: Aftersun and Love Island: Unseen Bits.

While no official release date or contestants have been revealed yet, the hosts of the first season have just been announced.

Article continues after ad

Who are the hosts of the Big Brother UK reboot?

The hosts of the Big Brother UK reboot are AJ Odudu and Will Best.

AJ is most known for co-hosting Big Brother’s Bit on the Side, while Will formerly hosted the dating series Love Shaft.

Will took to Instagram a few hours ago to share the news with an official promo pic.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

He captioned the photo and wrote, “Ok I’ve triple checked and apparently this is actually correct…I’m hosting BIG BROTHER with my amazing mate @ajodudu. I grew up loving this show, so to host it, especially with AJ, is a dream come true. Just goes to show, if you keep working hard, and buying the right people drinks, anything’s possible!”

Article continues after ad

Big Brother fans seem to be very excited about the hosts. Several took to the comments of his Instagram post to share their reaction to the reveal.

One fan wrote, “Well done Will, I can’t wait for you guys to bring back the best show on television!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Seriously can not WAIT for this to come back!”

The reboot’s first season is expected to be released at the end of this year. To stay updated on all things reality tv, make sure to check our page here.