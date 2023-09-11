My Mum, Your Dad Season 1 cast: Meet the single parents

Meet the full cast of the premiere season of My Mum, Your Dad, including the children who put them on the show.

For those desperately waiting for Love Island to come back on air, ITV has got you covered in the meantime.

They have just announced a brand new dating TV show titled My Mum, Your Dad. The series is just like Love Island, but middle-aged parents spend time together, hoping to find their true loves.

Article continues after ad

One entertaining detail is that they are not alone. Not only did one of their children nominate them to be on the show, but they would also secretly watch their parents interact with each other nearby. Who knows? Maybe they will start some relationships of their own.

Article continues after ad

My Mum, Your Dad Season 1 cast: Who are the singles?

Without further ado, here is a list of the parents looking for love, their supportive child, and what they’ve told ITV, according to Radio Times.

Janey-47

Will-19

Roger-58

Jess-28

“It was a joint thing with my brother and sister and it was our way of basically telling him that we were happy for him to start dating, if that was something he wanted to do.”

Article continues after ad

Monique-50

Taiya-21

“She’s put everything aside to raise me and my sister for so many years, so I thought now is my mum’s time.”

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Paul-47

“There’s nothing nicer than both being on the same page and looking into the future as if it’s going to go somewhere – planning on moving in together.

Article continues after ad

Mazey-21

Sharon-53

Tia-24

“My mum is normally the funny one, it would be nice for mum to be with someone who makes her laugh for a change.”

Article continues after ad

Clayton-57

Christian-35

Caroline-51

“I’m a wee bit old-fashioned, I like someone that can fix things and do DIY. I do like a man that can cook, as well! If they can do both – it’s a bonus.”

Karli-20

Elliott-53

Zachary-21

Natalie-44

“I’ve definitely been catfished before! I turned up and the person on the date and the person in the photo – well, let’s say they had some serious photographic skills.”

Kaliel-20

The series is set to premiere on September 11, 2023. Let the love fest begin!

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

To stay updated on all things My Mum, Your Dad, make sure to check our page here.