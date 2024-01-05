Love Island’s Teddy Briggs owes $600,000 for his failed business

Teddy Briggs is in hot water with a massive debt of $600,000 based on unfulfilled business promises. These are the details.

Reality TV lovers recognize Teddy Briggs from his time starring on Love Island Australia. He was an original cast member on Season 1.

While Teddy was on the show, he joined the villa on the 21st day and stuck around till he was dumped on day 36.

He coupled up with three potential partners while filming. After he finished his Love Island Australia stint in pursuit of love, he snagged a separate role on Amazing Race: Celebrity Edition.

His career seemed to be on the up and up when he first launched his e-commerce business in 2020. It was called EcomConnect and he created it to provide clients with ready-made drop shipping stores. Now, he’s facing a massive debt of $600,000 over it.

Why does Teddy Briggs owe $600,000?

Teddy’s e-commerce business was never as successful as he made it out to be on his social media posts.

Teddy’s Instagram has been deleted in light of this controversy, but before he took his account down, it was full of some very lavish videos and pictures.

Teddy Briggs deleted his social media pages after this scandal arose.

His content showcased a luxurious lifestyle of travel, fancy restaurants, and nice cars. A woman named Yerri Guy paid $10,000 toward Teddy’s business in exchange for a ready-made online store.

Unfortunately, for her, the store never came to be. According to Current Affair, she said, “He promised to build us a fully automated, high-level online e-com store that was ready to go from day one.”

He didn’t deliver on his promise, yet he still refused to issue a full refund. Yerry’s case is not the only one like this.

Since he’s done this to many of his trusting clients, he now owes more than $600,000 to creditors. Fans will have to wait and see how the rest of this legal case unfolds.