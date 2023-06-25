Love Island’s Montana Brown welcomes first child and reveals name

Montana Brown from Love Island Season 3 just delivered her first child, and his name is absolutely adorable.

While Montana Brown didn’t find her true love on her season of Love Island, she definitely found love outside of the villa.

She is currently engaged to Mark O’Connor and the couple seem to be completely smitten with each other.

In fact, the reality TV star announced back in 2022 that they were expecting their first child together. This makes her one of the first islanders from her season to have a baby.

Since then, she has consistently been keeping her fans updated on her pregnancy. In March, it was revealed at their baby shower that their first baby was going to be a boy.

9 months later, Montana has officially given birth to their child, and she revealed his name to her 1 million Instagram followers.

Did Love Island’s Montana give birth to her first child?

On June 23, Montana posted a picture of her newborn son on her Instagram. Not only did she share what day he was born, but she also revealed his full name.

She captioned the photo and wrote, “Welcome to the world Jude Isaiah O’Connor. We’re so smitten with you little man. 23.06.23.”

Her fans and several Love Island alumni quickly shared their congratulations to the new mom in the comments section of the post.

Casey O’ Gorman from Season 9 wrote, “Congrats Mon! Adorable,” while Season 8’s Tasha Ghouri also chimed in and wrote: “So happy for you.”

Montana has not announced whether or not she is planning for more children. She also hasn’t publicly shared her wedding plans with Mark.

