Love Island USA fans call show “Pity Island” as Bergie remains single

Fans of Love Island USA want Bergie to leave since he is not connecting with any of the female islanders.

Bergie Bergerson from Love Island USA has been a divisive figure from the start.

On one hand, fans love how wholesome he is in comparison to the usual male contestants – but viewers also complain that it’s hard to watch him remain single throughout the series while other contestants indulge in romance.

Due to the fact that Bergie has been friend-zoned time and time again on the dating series, fans are now starting to refer to Love Island as “Pity Island.”

Fans are calling Love Island USA “Pity Island” because of Bergie

While numerous Love Island viewers find Bergie’s sweet nature to be a breath of fresh air inside the villa, a lot of fans are sick of watching the 23-year-old fail to find romantic success.

Bergie has been trying hard to find a woman to partner up with, but so far he has yet to find a solid match.

And while viewers have always argued that Bergie shouldn’t be on the dating series, that argument has only amplified ever since he got rejected by the Casa Amor girls. “Getting rejected by a casa girl is a whole other level of embarrassment,” one fan wrote on the Love Island USA Reddit thread. “He needs to go now. They don’t even want to fake it with him for the money.”

Another fan agreed, saying that they want him off the island ASAP. “I’m really not here for pity island/Bergie island,” they wrote on a separate thread. “He’s not meant to be in a show like this. He needs to be dumped in the next few episodes.”

Alternatively, a lot of fans believe Bergie is the best part of the show. “It’s honestly refreshing because that’s what dating in real life is about,” a viewer wrote, referring to his long-term commitment goals.

Another agreed, writing, “Finally someone is taking it seriously, and isn’t just there for Instagram followers.”

Stay tuned for all new episodes of Love Island USA only on Peacock.