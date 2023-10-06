Love is Blind fans disgusted over Izzy and Stacey’s “cruel” obsession with Johnie

Love is Blind viewers were shocked when Izzy and Stacey berated Johnie in Season 5, Episode 8 during the pod squad meetup.

Love is Blind fans were outraged over Izzy and Stacey’s treatment of Johnie in Season 5, Episode 8. During the episode, viewers watched as the engaged couple verbally attacked Johnie, leading her to tears.

Many fans of the hit reality series were under the impression that their bullying behavior towards Johnie was completely uncalled for, and reflected poorly on their own relationship.

Why were Izzy and Stacey so obsessed with tearing down Johnie? Fans weighed in on their opinions of the troublesome dynamic between the contestants.

Fans wonder why Izzy and Stacey from Love is Blind are so obsessed with Johnie

Instead of Izzy and Stacey bonding over their love for one another, fans were more likely to catch the couple bonding over their dislike of Johnie.

Throughout Episodes 7 and 8, Both Izzy and Stacey seemed keen on berating the former contestant. Despite the fact that she had moved on with Chris, the engaged couple couldn’t help but hurl insults at her throughout the pod squad meetup.

As a result of their behavior, some fans began to wonder where their “cruel obsession” with Johnie stemmed from. Why did Johnie get them so worked up?

According to some fans of the show, they believe Izzy could be suppressing some unresolved feelings for Johnie. As a result, he might be resentful of the fact that she’s now happy with Chris.

“I think Izzy was lashing out at her because he realized he might have made the wrong choice,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “Since things with Stacy started turning for the worse because of the financial expectations issue, he was pissed at himself about that and pissed at Johnie for basically telling him she was happy he didn’t choose her.”

They continued writing, “Knowing he had no recourse to get back together with her due to Chris, it read to me like major anger transference where he wanted to make her feel bad because he was feeling bad and jealous.”

Another fan pointed out Stacey and Izzy’s behavior, writing, “They care WAY too much and are obsessed about Johnie!! If you are happy within your relationship then leave her alone. Clearly, they aren’t.”

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix to see what comes of Izzy and Stacey’s relationship.