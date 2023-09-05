Love Is Blind fans divided over whether Kwame really loves Chelsea

Season 4 of Love Is Blind saw Chelsea and Kwame officially tie the knot. But After the Altar has fans divided over whether Kwame really loves Chelsea or if he’s just in it for clout.

Season 4 of Love Is Blind has broken a record with the most marriages in succession out of any season thus far. Yet fans of the reality series are skeptical of some of the relationships, specifically between Chelsea and Kwame.

Despite Chelsea quickly becoming a fan favorite, audiences couldn’t help but wonder whether she’s more invested in her marriage than Kwame. This was especially emphasized in Netflix’s recently released After the Altar special.

Love is Blind viewers are skeptical of Chelsea and Kwame’s relationship

Fans of the hit reality series adore Chelsea and Kwame as individuals. Yet, viewers have found themselves divided regarding the two as a couple.

In Season 4, there was drama surrounding their relationship, specifically regarding Kwame’s connection with Micah. Although Kwame decided to make it work with Chelsea, it was hard not to notice some lingering feelings he might have harbored for Micah in the season’s early stages.

Still, Kwame and Chelsea both said, “I do,” just in time for the finale.

While some fans think there’s no way they’re not on the same page romantically (they did get married, after all,) others are under the impression that it won’t last.

Many Love Is Blind fans took to social media to voice their opinions on the matter.

“Idk but she just seems so much more into it than Kwame,” a fan wrote on the Love is Blind Instagram page. “Not trying to be mean I really like Chelsea. She wants a kiss every second. He just seems to be going with the flow. Again just an opinion from watching the show. I am not in their lives to truly know anything. He seems so into Micah tho.”

Another agreed, saying, “She clings to him for dear life. She is never letting him go and is clearly more into him than he will ever be. She needs constant affirmation. I think he’ll walk at some point, it’s just a matter of time!”

Alternatively, another fan addressed the absurdity of the naysayers, saying there’s no way Kwame doesn’t equally love Chelsea.

“He is clearly into her,” the fan wrote on Love is Blind Instagram. “He married her and moved cities for her.”

Stay tuned for Love Is Blind only on Netflix.