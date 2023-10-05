JP from Love is Blind has new girlfriend following breakup with Taylor

Love is Blind star JP left the show early after Taylor broke off their engagement. Now, he has found a new romance with someone else.

JP and Taylor had one of the most complicated relationship dynamics on Love is Blind. Despite falling madly in love in the pods, their in-person interactions were far from favorable. In fact, from the moment they first laid eyes on each other, fans were forced to endure the sheer awkwardness of their dynamic.

Article continues after ad

Eventually, Taylor decided to call off the engagement because she knew their chance of redemption was a lost cause.

Love is Blind cast member JP has a new relationship following Taylor split

When Taylor and JP were sent off to Mexico so they could get the chance to bond outside the pods, things took a turn for the worse. JP lost his conversational skills, forcing Taylor to do the bulk of the talking. This made Taylor extremely uncomfortable, and she voiced her concerns to her fiance.

Article continues after ad

Unfortunately, there was little to no improvement in his communication skills.

Article continues after ad

Finally, when Taylor asked JP point-blank why he was acting so closed off, his answer left fans in shock. According to JP, he was put off by Taylor because she wore too much makeup when they first met. Taylor defended her choice to wear makeup, leading to a fight between the two.

Ultimately, this interaction was the last straw for Taylor, who decided their relationship just wasn’t worth fighting for. “I could have sat in the pods with him for the rest of my life,” Taylor said after their split.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Yet according to fellow castmate Izzy, JP has found love elsewhere and has been in a new relationship for over a year now.

“He’s been seeing a girl for a year now so obviously he’s doing something right,” said Izzy during a podcast per Entertainment Tonight. “But I think sometimes a lot of guys are not in touch with their emotions or can express them very well and I think that was the case with him.”

Article continues after ad

Of course, fans have developed their own opinions on the relationship between JP and Taylor.

Taking to the Love is Blind Reddit, fans discussed their theories on the pair.

Article continues after ad

“I feel like He’s using the makeup incident as a cop-out,” one fan wrote. “He’s not prepared to love a woman. Taylor was trying SO hard and he just wasn’t in it. The red, white, and blue was so tacky too. Taylor can and will do better, she deserves so much more.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan agreed, writing, “Tbh I think he could feel that she wasn’t attracted to him during their first meeting and this makeup thing is (besides clear misogyny) his attempt to be like: “YOU don’t find ME attractive? I was the one who didn’t find YOU attractive first!!!”

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for all-new episodes of Love is Blind on Netflix.