Johnie debuts new boyfriend after Chris cheating scandal on Love is Blind

Love is Blind’s Season 5 star Johnie has taken to social media to show off her new boyfriend after Chris confessed to cheating during reunion.

Johnie Maraist had quite the tumultuous experience on Season 5 of Love is Blind.

After falling head over heels for Izzy Zapata while inside the pods, he ended up breaking her heart by choosing Stacy instead. Yet there was seemingly light at the end of the tunnel for Johnie, when she and Chris Fox, whom she also shared a special bond with in the pods, became an official couple.

Fans were rooting for Chris and Johnie as a pair, yet some were worried that Johnie would end up breaking Chris’s heart since it was implied in the pods that he was her “second choice.”

But in a shocking turn of events, Chris ended up cheating on Johnie, leaving her heartbroken.

Yet fortunately, Johnie has found new love with a mystery man whom she has just celebrated her one year anniversary with.

Johnie shows off latest boyfriend after Chris Fox cheating scandal on Love is Blind

Fans of Love is Blind anxiously awaited the reunion special, hoping to discover whether Johnie and Chris were still a couple.

Yet in a twist of events, it turns out that they are no longer together due to Chris’s infidelity.

Johnie seems to be doing just fine now, though, and has taken to Instagram to show off her newest love interest.

She wrote in the caption while posing with her new man, “Hell was the journey but it brought me heaven. Happy one year, Alex – thank you for showing me what true love is.”

Of course, fans of the show were nothing but supportive towards Johnie in her journey to finding new love.

“So happy for you!” one fan wrote in the comments. “As a stranger watching another stranger go through a very stressful situation and be attacked on television- you made me feel empowered by how well you handled everything.”

Another fan agreed, writing, ‘He’s incredibly handsome! Way better than any options on the show. Congrats Johnie! Both on finding your man and having class on the show.”



Stay tuned for more Love is Blind only on Netflix.