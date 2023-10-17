Love Is Blind fans decode Chris and Johnie’s private conversation at reunion

Love is Blind saw ex-couple Chris and Johnie whispering in a private conversation at the reunion, but what did they discuss?

Fans of Love is Blind were shocked during the Season 5 reunion when Chris and Johnie gave an update on their relationship status. According to the couple, they are no longer together and both are in new respective relationships.

This all happened due to Chris’s infidelity, when he admitted that he cheated on Johnie with someone else. Yet following this tidbit of information, fans later caught on as Chris and Johnie began whispering to each other in a private conversation.

What did the ex-couple privately discuss during the reunion?

Fans unpack Chris and Johnie’s private conversation at the Love is Blind reunion

Fans of the hit Netflix show couldn’t believe that Chris betrayed Johnie in the end by cheating on her. Throughout the show, audiences were certain that Johnie would end up being the one to break Chris’s heart due to all the messy drama revealed in the pods.

During their chat, Chris can be caught telling Johnnie, “I f*cked up. I’m sorry,” in regards to the way things ended between the two of them. “I know I f*cked up.”

Despite the way things ended between Chris and Johnie, Chris continued to have her back throughout the reunion.

Of course, fans of Love is Blind had a lot to say about this interaction, taking to social media to discuss.

“It’s crappy how Chris treated her,” one fan wrote on the Love is Blind Subreddit. “But he still had her back in the reunion and I appreciate that.”

“It was pretty confusing!” said another fan. “They seemed to have more camaraderie and chemistry than any other couple at the reunion. Like idk if Johnnie is just used to shitty partners, but she acted with a lot of grace and respect given the situation.”

Another commenter suggested that the time that had passed since their split led them to be on friendly terms now. “All the drama between Chris and J was 1.5 years ago for them, so they can probably act like friends at this point.”

Stay tuned for the Love is Blind After the Altar special only on Netflix.