Fans divided over JP’s silent treatment on Love is Blind

While some fans believe JP’s “silent treatment” on Love is Blind Season 5 was due to social anxiety, others think he was just being rude.

JP has developed a bit of a bad reputation on Season 5 of Love is Blind. Fans were put off by the fact that he had given Taylor the silent treatment throughout their time in Mexico.

At the Season 5 reunion, JP apologized to Taylor for his behavior. According to JP, his silence was due to nerves.

As JP revealed, he found the whole Love is Blind filming process to be completely unnatural, and having cameras on him all the time led him to his quiet behavior.

Yet while some fans of the show have sided with JP, agreeing that it’s normal for him to be uncomfortable with the whole situation, others believe he had no excuse for being so dismissive with Taylor.

Love is Blind Season 5 fans divided over JP’s silence with Taylor

At the much anticipated Love is Blind reunion, JP told his side of the story regarding the fiasco in Mexico.

According to JP, his anxiety over the cameras led him to retreat back into his shell, making him go quiet. Taylor confronted her ex-fiance at the reunion, not buying his excuse.

According to Taylor, she was also anxious about the cameras, yet she didn’t let it stop her from trying to make things work with JP.

Fans of Love is Blind took to the Instagram comments to discuss their thoughts on JP’s behavior.

One fan took JP’s defense, writing, “JP is so misunderstood. Its NORMAL to feel awkward being thrown into a honeymoon suite with a STRANGER.”

They continued, adding, “They don’t know each other. It’s an experiment. They are strangers forced into intimacy and under a microscope at the same time. He tried to say how he feels and she invalidates that by saying ‘that’s not an excuse’ just because the others didn’t struggle as much. Which is honestly insane and sad.”

Another agreed, writing, “Dude has crippling shyness. I honestly don’t think he’s a terrible guy. He said some stupid stuff but, he looks scared to be on camera.”

While many were quick to agree, others felt like he had no excuses.

“If you’re this socially awkward, why would you sign up to do a whole ass TV show?? With cameras??” said another fan.

Another commenter suggested JP was intimidated by Taylor. They wrote, “Magical, powerful women are intimidating to insecure men.”

