Love is Blind’s Taylor debuts new boyfriend

Love is Blind’s Taylor Rue just hard-launched her new relationship on Instagram as proof that she’s certainly moved on with her life after splitting with JP Pierce from the show.

After everything viewers saw Taylor Rue go through while filming Season 5 of Love is Blind, it appears she’s finally dating someone new.

She went through the emotional wringer with JP Pierce who negatively judged her for wearing makeup on reveal day.

Instead of listening to JP’s criticisms and skipping out on makeup, Taylor seemingly leaned into her beauty routine more than ever following the show. Now, her new relationship has Love is Blind viewers feeling excited for her.

Taylor Rue hard-launched her new boyfriend on Instagram

On October 29, 2023, Taylor posted a two-part photo thread with a man named Cameron Shelton. As of now, Cameron’s Instagram is set to private.

The caption on Taylor’s photo thread says, “Found my plus one.” In the loved-up pics, she’s wearing a long, form-fitting dress in a pale shade of green. She accessorized with gold heels, gold bracelets, gold necklaces, and gold hoop earrings.

Cameron wore a dark blue suit, a light blue button-up shirt, and a pair of nice brown shoes. In the first shot, he’s smiling at her as she wraps her arm around his neck.

In the second shot, it looks like they’re about to share a kiss on the lips. The responses from Taylor‘s fans and followers are collectively full of happiness and excitement for the Love is Blind reality TV star.

Taylor Rue’s Instagram comments.

One person commented to say, “I’m happy for you. You are so elegant!” Someone else said, “You both look perfect together” with a heart-eye emoji. It’s totally possible fans will be able to learn more about Taylor’s new relationship as time progresses.