Below Deck fans secretly rooting for João and Tzarina romance

Joao and Tzarina from Below Deck Down Under

Is there a boatmance on the horizon for Chef Tzarina and Bosun Joao? Below Deck Down Under fans are blown away by their undeniable chemistry.

Joao and Tzarina have an unexpected romance in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Their flirtatious banter has definitely stirred up some tension since Aesha has actively warned the chef against the new bosun.

According to Aesha, Joao has a history of treating women terribly. But this information isn’t exactly news to Tzarina, who actually knew Joao before filming. According to the head chef, her good friend got screwed over by Joao, so she already knows to stay away.

But ever since Culver bruised Tzarina’s ego by choosing Jaimee over her, she has been looking at the bosun with more interest. While some fans think Tzarina and Joao are doomed as a couple, others are secretly rooting for them to pair up.

Will Tzarina and Joao end up dating in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under?

Now that Tzarina and Culver are officially over, the chef has had her eye on the new bosun, Joao. Although Joao has a bad reputation, many fans believe him when he says he’s changed.

Because he seems to have evolved, some viewers are hoping to see Joao and Tzarina become an item. “Is it weird that I think Tzarina and Joao seem to have a lot of natural chemistry?” One fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under Reddit.

“Nah, I’m kinda into it?” said another.

“Holy sh*t, Joao and Tzarina have undeniable viiiibes,” another stated.

On the other hand, many other Below Deck Down Under fans have suggested that their relationship is doomed since Tzarina allegedly doesn’t follow Joao on social media.

“She doesn’t follow him on Instagram but follows the other crew (except Luke + Laura),” one commenter pointed out. “So I wonder if something happens later that either blows up in her face or Joao is just a menace like his last season.”

Keep watching Below Deck Down Under to see what comes of Joao and Tzarina’s relationship.