Jaimee reveals new relationship after cheating scandal with Culver on Below Deck Down Under

Jaimee from Below Deck Down Under has found new love following her cheating scandal with Culver in the season finale.

Season 2 of Below Deck Down Under ended in shambles for Jaimee and Culver. After Jaimee kissed Luka during the season finale, fans assumed Culver would call off the relationship. Yet instead, he wanted to make it work, which led Culver and Jaimee to stay romantically linked.

According to Jaimee, she only stayed with Culver because she “didn’t want him to feel bad.”

Considering they left the show hand in hand, fans began to wonder if the couple was still together. As Jaimee revealed to Instagram, it’s officially over between her and Culver. Instead, she’s in a relationship with a new mystery man whom she loves “very much.”

Jaimee from Below Deck Down Under has a new boyfriend

Following Jaimee’s cheating scandal involving Luka and Culver on Below Deck Down Under, the stew went on to inform her fans that she’s in a new relationship with someone else.

“I just wanted to say that I’m in a very happy and loving relationship with someone right now who I love very much,” Jaimee revealed on her Instagram story.

Yet it seems as though Jaimee is trying to keep her current relationship on the private side, considering she doesn’t share pictures of them on social media.

The reality star continued, implying that she would like to keep her current relationship protected from the public eye. “Out of respect for him, I don’t want to get into it too much,” she added.

Jaimee went on to explain that in regard to her romance with Culver, there was a lot of stuff that was taken out of context. Still, she claimed to have nothing but love for her ex.

Despite the fact that Jaimee has moved on with someone new, fans were quick to criticize her behavior toward Culver in the Below Deck Down Under season finale.

“Imagine how Culver felt when he watched the episode,” one fan wrote on the Below Deck Down Under subreddit. “She left with him to make him feel good, but one year later, made him feel like absolute sh*t.”

Another fan agreed, writing, “WHY JAMIE, WHY!?!!!! UGH, UGH, just ugh. I hate that she left with Culver cuz she felt bad… No one should EVER stay with someone because they feel sorry for that person. No….just a sad no.”

Stay tuned to Bravo for more Below Deck Down Under.