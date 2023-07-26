Is MTV’s cheating show ‘Caught in the Act: Unfaithful’ real? Everything we know

Tami Roman of Basketball Wives is now hosting a show that some viewers are questioning just how real the ‘reality’ TV show is.

Tami Roman who was previously on VH1’s Basketball Wives for multiple Seasons, is now hosting her own reality TV show, Caught in the Act: Unfaithful.

The show, which reveals your partner’s cheating scandals, premiered on MTV in 2022, with its second Season having debuted this year on July 11.

Though Caught in the Act: Unfaithful was entertaining enough for Roman to host a second season, fans are questioning just how real the reality series is.

Instagram: tamiroman Fans have reason to believe Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is scripted.

Fans called “insane” for believing Caught in the Act: Unfaithful isn’t scripted

Caught in the Act brings in a couple and the man or woman that one of the individuals is cheating with. To viewers, this seems like an undoable feat — and they just might be right.

As the cheater becomes exposed by hidden cameras while their partner watches in disbelief, fans are wondering how MTV is able to pull off being so successful in filming the scandals.

Though the entanglement may be real between those involved, viewers have pointed out that parts of the show could be staged. For instance, the cheater who becomes caught always has a microphone on them, which doesn’t seem to make sense for a hidden-camera show.

According to some fan reviews, “[a]nyone who would believe this is real must be insane. All of the characters are behaving in such an unrealistic manner that it’s impossible to take them seriously.”

One theory that is in favor of the show being unscripted, however, states that the cheater could have potentially been told a lie in order to have them secretly filmed with a microphone.

That does happen in other reality shows, where participants are lured on camera under false pretenses such as being on a prank show.

Scripted or not, Caught in the Act: Unfaithful is due to air Season 2 Episode 4 on August 1.