Hell’s Kitchen star Jason has both teams turn on him after lying to Raneisha

Jason Hedin has been giving off “villain” vibes since the first episode of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22, gaining the ire of both contestants and viewers at home. During Episode 5, things got more intense than ever.

Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen has been filled with loads of drama so far. One contestant, in particular, has been rubbing just about everyone the wrong way since day one.

We’re referring to Jason Hedin, a chef who hasn’t been the friendliest to work with based on all of his camera time so far.

Article continues after ad

During Episode 5, it looked like he was sabotaging the challenge Gordon Ramsay came up with after both the Red and Blue teams turned on him.

Article continues after ad

Jason Hedin berated for floundering Episode 5 challenge

Episode 5 started off intensely with Raneisha going off on Jason in a heated moment. She outright told him that whenever he talks, he runs “sh**” through his lips because he’s always rattling off details about his resume in a braggy way.

She went on to ask, “Why the f*** [are] you here if you’re better than everybody?”

Article continues after ad

Jason didn’t stay quiet after the callout, attempting to flip the narrative on Raneisha by claiming her teammates always complain about her regularly. She went and gathered the Red Team to bust him for the lie.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

His Michelin-star background is certainly brag-worthy, but his attitude toward his fellow contestants doesn’t seem to be something they appreciate, and no one’s overly keen on working with him.

Article continues after ad

During the Surf & Turf challenge, the Red and Blue Teams were supposed to successfully identify different meats based on taste and flavor.

Article continues after ad

Red and Blue Teams on Hell’s Kitchen.

During Jason’s turn, he acted so confused by the various plates of food that members of the Blue Team started blowing up at him. Some even feel as if Jason may have been purposely sabotaging the challenge.

29-year-old Dahmere lost his cool and yelled, “Just bring the damn fish! What are you debating about?!” before Jason ultimately found the right combination. The yelling certainly had him motivated.

The Blue Team still won the Surf & Turf challenge against the ladies, but the tenseness created on the floor wasn’t easy to ignore.

Article continues after ad