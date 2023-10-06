Hell’s Kitchen fans are convinced Jason Hedin will be Season 22 villain already

Fans of Hell’s Kitchen who have been tuning into Season 22 have already pinpointed who the “villain” is this time around.

With any great reality TV show, there will typically always be contestants who are easy to root for and contestants who are easy to root against. Every season of Hell’s Kitchen includes a handful of individuals you naturally hope will make it to the final round.

They’re always accompanied by contestants you hope will get kicked off sooner rather than later. In Season 22, it seems that fans are already figuring out who the villain is shaping up to be. Jason Hedin doesn’t have the best reputation among viewers or his fellow teammates so far. Here’s why.

Jason Hedin is getting the villain label on Hell’s Kitchen

Jason Hedin stands on the far left with the rest of the Blue Team.

A scathing Reddit thread has been created to discuss Jason’s behaviors and actions so far during the 22nd season of Hell’s Kitchen. A user named “Stewart434″ posted a blurb describing Jason as being “an overbearing personality who tends to press everyone’s buttons.” Other Redditors have chimed in with their opinions.

One person wrote, “[Jason] seems very stuck up for some reason.”

Another person added, “Jason is looking to be the villain of the season. We will see how he progresses.”

A third Reddit user said, “Jason is just what I thought he would be, very arrogant and egotistical.”

Why exactly is everyone feeling so strongly about Jason this early on, though? It’s probably due to all the inappropriate jokes he cracks at the expense of his teammates. At one point, the Blue Team seemed to be delighted when Jason caught some negative flack from Gordon Ramsay.

Gordon Ramsay yelling at contestants on Hell’s Kitchen.

Jason messed up his appetizer round of raw lobster, and Gordon didn’t shy away from expressing his anger and disappointment. He certainly laid it on thick with Jason with a lot of aggressive yelling.

By the end of Episode 2, the Blue Team collectively pointed blame at Jason and a couple of other group members for making the majority of mistakes throughout the night.

Jason’s unwillingness to accept any responsibility for his mistakes helped the Blue Team realize that he’s not the type of person who has much integrity. Viewers will have to wait and see if Jason turns things around before the end of the season – or if he’ll continue on with questionable antics.