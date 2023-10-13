Hell’s Kitchen: Is Mattias the weakest link on the Blue Team?

Mattias Butts was up for elimination after an onslaught of embarrassing mistakes in front of Gordon Ramsay. He hasn’t been sent home yet, but he hasn’t given the Blue Team much to root for, either.

As far as eliminations go, Claudia Diawara is the Hell’s Kitchen contestant who got the axe during Season 22, Episode 3.

There was another contestant who was almost sent home in her place, though. Mattias Butts is passionate about his career as a chef, but he might potentially be the weakest link on the Blue Team.

Some of the mistakes he’s made so far have been leaving a bad taste in the mouths of his teammates. Gordon Ramsay is certainly losing his patience! These are the details.

Mattias Butts isn’t the Blue Team’s strongest contender

Mattias Butts on Hell’s Kitchen.

Early on during Episode 3, Mattias made the mistake of delivering a cold steak for his team. Jason described Mattias as someone who “can’t cook to save his life.” The harsh criticism speaks volumes about the way Mattias is fitting in with the rest of the Blue Team.

Later on in the episode, Mattias accidentally set off an enormous fire on his stovetop. It garnered negative attention from just about everyone who was nearby. Gordon yelled at him to get out of the way and threw Mattias’s pot into the sink while it was still covered in flames.

Mattias was visibly distraught by his mistake, but Gordon simply told him to “Calm the f*** down!” Just a couple of minutes later, Mattias served raw chicken. The inexcusable flub sent Gordon into overdrive.

Gordon completely exploded and cursed Mattias out using every bleeped word he could think of at the moment. Johnathon clearly started feeling bad for Mattias, so he started coaching him through the necessary steps at the meat station.

Unfortunately, Johnathon‘s advice didn’t make much of a difference. Mattias sent a burnt chicken Gordon’s way after that, which was equally as upsetting as the raw meat he served before. In an attempt to avoid another raw meat incident, Mattias overcooked the second one he was in charge of.

Gordon outright told Mattias that if he didn’t start improving, he would need to go home. Although the Blue Team nominated Mattias for possible elimination, he was saved by the skin of his teeth.

Gordon was heavily disappointed in Mattias throughout the episode, but he was far less impressed by Claudia. She also made several mistakes throughout the episode, and she’s the chef who ended up getting sent home.