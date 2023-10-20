Why was Mattias eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen?

Season 22, Hell’s Kitchen Episode 4 ended with an intense elimination conversation. The Blue Team nominated two people to go home, and Gordon Ramsay ultimately narrowed that decision down to Mattias Butts.

Hell’s Kitchen Season 22 is off to an intense start, with contestants from all walks of life showing up to show off their cooking skills in front of Gordon Ramsay.

The end of Episode 4 included another nail-biting elimination – and this time, it wasn’t so unexpected. Contestants who show serious signs of struggle throughout the course of the show usually don’t last too long.

Mattias Butts is the chef who got the boot this time after making a handful of mistakes and proving that he simply wasn’t up for the challenge. These are the details.

Mattias Butts was eliminated in Episode 4

Mattias started Episode 4 with the Blue Team. He’d disappointed his teammates a few times already, so the idea of him being sent home likely wasn’t hard to imagine for anyone around him.

Interestingly enough, while facing off against Raneisha in making pizza for the comfort food challenge, Mattias actually won. Raniesha admittedly revealed that making pizza was never a strong suit for her.

Unfortunately, winning the comfort food challenge wasn’t enough to save him from elimination at the end of the episode. He quickly got on Gordon’s bad side after taking over the lobster station.

He felt confident about what he was doing, but his lobster was cold to the touch when he served the first time. The second time Gordon sent it back, he shoved the plate into Mattias’s chest with pure frustration.

By the third try, Mattias finally got the lobster right. It was too late to salvage things in the eyes of Gordon and the rest of the Blue Team, though.

The Blue team nominated both Mattias and Jason to be sent home. From there, Gordon decided it was best to remove Mattias from the competition. He plainly said, “Mattias has had three services to impress me. Unfortunately, he struck out.”

Last week, Claudia was the chef who got axed from Hell’s Kitchen after Gordon realized she was wasting his time. It will be interesting to see who gets booted next time.