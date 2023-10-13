Why was Claudia eliminated on Hell’s Kitchen?

Season 22 Episode 3 of Hell’s Kitchen ended in an intense elimination. Four contestants could’ve gotten the axe, but Gordon Ramsay chose to get rid of Claudia Diawara.

If you thought Claudia Diawara would be around for the long haul on Season 22 of Hell’s Kitchen, you’d be wrong. The aspiring chef got the axe at the end of Episode 3 after making one too many mistakes on the Red Team.

If Gordon Ramsay doesn’t see an abundance of potential in you as a professional chef, he’s not going to waste his time by keeping you around.

Article continues after ad

He’s dedicated to working with devoted chefs who take their roles in the restaurant industry seriously. As far as his opinion of Claudia goes, she didn’t make the cut in his eyes. Here’s why she was eliminated.

Article continues after ad

Why did Claudia Diawara get eliminated?

Claudia Diawara on the far right on Hell’s Kitchen.

Viewers learned about Claudia’s nervous giggles during the first few episodes of Season 22. She revealed that she giggles whenever she’s anxious and it’s something she simply can’t control.

When the Red Team put out raw chicken, it set Claudia into a fit of nervous giggles. Of course, Gordon was instantly enraged. She tried to defend herself by insisting she wasn’t laughing because she found it funny.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Later on, Claudia was put in charge of putting the lobster. Unfortunately, she wasn’t able to keep up with the task. Gordon pointed out the mistake to her, prompting Carmen to quickly chime in to yell at Claudia as well.

Article continues after ad

Viewers could tell Claudia was starting to feel down on herself from all the negativity surrounding her. In the end, the Red Team voted for Donya and Claudia to face the wrath of Gordon’s potential elimination process.

Article continues after ad

From the Blue Team, Mattias and Brad were both pushed forward. Gordon’s final call was to get rid of Claudia because he simply wasn’t “feeling it” with her.

He explained that he didn’t want to waste time trying to get her up to speed with the rest of the contestants. His final note about the eliminated chef? “Claudia can speak four languages, but cooking definitely isn’t one of them.”