Why did Gordon blow up at Jason Hedin in Hell’s Kitchen?

It isn’t a rare occurrence to see Gordon Ramsay lose his temper at Hell’s Kitchen participants. This time, he blew up at Jason Hedin. Here’s why he popped off on the cooking show contestant.

As far as Season 22 contestants on Hell’s Kitchen go, Jason Hedin is the one who has been rubbing his teammates the wrong way for a while.

As part of the Blue Team, he hasn’t been a person his teammates can count on to bring loads of good energy and positivity to the table. During Episode 4, he lost against Carmen Ibarra when it was time to make chicken wings for the comfort food challenge.

Things only got worse throughout the episode between him and the rest of the Blue Team. Eventually, Gordon Ramsay also lost his cool with Jason. Here’s what happened.

Gordon Ramsay yelled at Jason Hedin on Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon will generally get angry at the sight of food that hasn’t been properly prepared. When it comes to meat, in particular, Gordon cares to see that meat has been thoroughly cooked before it’s presented to him.

There have been way too many instances of Hell’s Kitchen contestants serving up raw chicken, lamb, and everything else before it’s ready. This time, the meat in question happened to be steak. Jason didn’t cook his steak the right way and Gordon quickly noticed.

Gordon raised his voice at Jason in exasperation yelling, “When you’re running your own empire, then you call the shots!”

Fortunately for Jason, the tough feedback was enough to set him in the right direction. He was finally able to deliver a steak that Gordon approved of.

Still, Jason’s teammates didn’t seem to be very impressed by him. Some of their criticisms about him revolved around the fact that he’s shown off a pretty big ego that continually goes unchecked.

The Blue Team was so tired of dealing with Jason that they nominated him for elimination alongside Mattias. Mattias is the one who ultimately got sent home, but it’s possible the Blue Team would’ve preferred to see Jason get eliminated instead.