Gordon Ramsay drops F-bomb and kicks Blue Team out of Hell’s Kitchen

Dropping F-bombs is nothing new for Gordon Ramsay. After all, he’s incredibly passionate about his craft. Here’s why it happened this time around.

As far as cursing goes, Gordon Ramsay has never been the type to shy away from speaking his mind. As a master chef and brilliant restaurant consultant, his passion for the food industry is impossible to ignore. When Gordon is especially worked up about something, curse words tend to slip out!

This is exactly what happened when he went off on the Blue Team during Season 22, Episode 2 of Hell’s Kitchen. Why exactly did Gordon lose his cool and what did the Blue Team do to set him off?

Here’s why Gordon Ramsay dropped an F-bomb at the Blue Team

Gordon Ramsay on Hell’s Kitchen.

Both the Blue Team and Red Team were making loads of mistakes in front of Gordon throughout Episode 2. Gordon grew more and more peeved after witnessing so many accidents unfolding before him. At one point, he raised his voice at both Jason and Devon while they were failing to handle their lobster dish.

Not long after, Brad and Tad came forward with some undercooked steak causing serious disappointment in Gordon. He immediately sent their steak back to be redone.

After some unfortunate miscommunication between Sandra and Atoya, Gordon finally had enough. He screamed at the entire blue team to, “F*** off!”

Then, he proceeded to kick them all out of the kitchen. He told the sous chefs to step up and finish dinner service since he was beyond fed up with the failures of his Blue Team contestants.

The Blue Team of Hell’s Kitchen Season 22.

Interestingly enough, the Blue Team isn’t the only squad to get the boot from Gordon during this episode. The Red Team seemingly triggered Gordon just as much. Specifically, it was Claudia’s laughter that sent Gordon over the edge.

She started giggling after the Red Team served up raw chicken which led to Gordon yelling at her entire team to get out of the kitchen. Claudia later explained that her laughter came from nervousness, but the Red Team still faced the wrath of Gordon, nevertheless.

