Hannah Elizabeth from Love Island: All-Stars is keeping her OnlyFans account

Love Island: All-Stars is airing soon and it doesn’t look like Hannah Elizabeth will be forced to shut down her OnlyFans account.

Although Hannah Elizabeth is participating on a reality TV show in pursuit of a true love, she’ll be maintaining an active OnlyFans account along the way.

Hannah was originally part of love Island Season 1, but she didn’t end up with her forever soulmate.

Unlike other Love Island contestants who had to delete their OnlyFans accounts to participate on the show, Hannah doesn’t have to keep up with those rules.

Hannah Elizabeth’s OnlyFans account will remain active

The DailyMail reports that other Love Islanders were forced to shut down their OnlyFans pages to participate on the show in the past.

These individuals include Megan Barton-Hanson and Jessie Wynter. Is Hannah receiving special treatment since these same rules won’t apply to her?

More than likely, the showrunners are simply approaching the off-camera behavior of every contestant in a more relaxed manner these days.

They recently also announced that contestants participating in All-Stars don’t need to ghost from their social media accounts either. They’ll still be allowed to post on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube if they so choose.

Since the rules against social media and OnlyFans usage are no longer a factor, how is this going to impact the future of Love Island?

There’s a chance new contestants who are already popular on major social media platforms will be more inclined to apply for spots on future seasons of the show.

For now, fans have the opportunity to keep up with all the contestants participating in All-Stars.

Along with Hannah, some of the other familiar faces returning include Mitchell Taylor, Demi Jones, and Jake Cornish.