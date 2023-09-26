GothamChess baffled by Gordan Ramsay’s Kitchen Nightmares calling him a “food blogger”

Popular educational chess YouTuber GothamChess was left stunned after watching his appearance on Kitchen Nightmares and meeting Gordan Ramsay.

Kitchen Nightmares is an iconic Gordon Ramsay TV show where the famous chef will visit a struggling restaurant, identify problems with it, and then fix it up for a grand reopening.

The first episode of Season 8 debuted on Monday, September 26, where Ramsay was tasked with revamping Bel Aire in New York.

During the restaurant’s restructuring, many guests showed up to try out the improved menu – and that included prominent YouTuber and Chess Master GothamChess, but the label the show gave him isn’t exactly what he expected.

Fox GothamChess and his wife were on Kitchen Nightmares.

GothamChess labeled a “food blogger” by Kitchen Nightmares

When interviews were conducted with patrons attending the restaurant, GothamChess and his wife Lucy applauded Bel Aire, saying they “really enjoyed” their food.

However, on the bottom of the screen, the two were listed as “food bloggers,” which is hardly an accurate description.

“Lucy and I were on the Kitchen Nightmares season premiere and even got to meet Gordon Ramsay,” the YouTuber remarked on X. “But…. food bloggers?”

In the comments, users agreed the label was odd, but couldn’t help but make some jokes at the content creator’s expense, calling him GothamChef and asking that he start making food blogs.

“I can’t believe I’m buying a chess book from a food blogger,” one replied.

“You look like the harshest food blogger in NYC,” joked another.

We’ll have to see if GothamChess decides to try his luck at food blogging after this fiasco, but in the meantime, check out more of our Reality TV coverage right here on Dexerto.