Gordon Ramsay’s biggest compliments from Hell’s Kitchen

Gordon Ramsay is famous for his brutal criticisms of chefs on his many reality TV shows. Here are a few examples of him being nice to Hell’s Kitchen contestants, instead.

Hearing a compliment come out of Gordon Ramsay’s mouth doesn’t happen often. He’s incredibly critical, judgmental, and brutally harsh.

When Gordon shares his honest opinions with up-and-coming chefs, it usually isn’t very positive. Still, there have been a handful of times when Gordon’s words have been uplifting and complimentary.

Here are a few examples of some of the biggest compliments to come from Gordon’s mouth on Hell’s Kitchen.

“Tofu I have never been a big fan of… until now.”

A line cook named ‘T’ was nervous about presenting her tofu dish to Gordon during an episode of Hell’s Kitchen. Fortunately, it all worked out in her favor.

T served chicken dumplings with light broth and ginger butter tofu. Gordon took one bite and was instantly impressed. He called her dish delicious and complimented the usage of vegetables.

“You’ve been a joy to be around and you’ve put smiles on all our faces.”

Sterling Wright on Hell’s Kitchen.

When a Hell’s Kitchen contestant named Sterling was getting booted off the show, Gordon didn’t get rid of him in the aggressively callous way he usually does.

Instead, he complimented Sterling’s personality and attitude. He even allowed Sterling to keep his chef’s jacket beyond elimination.

“Looks like you’ve been cooking for 15 years, cooked perfectly.”

Ji-Hyun Cha on Hell’s Kitchen.

During the fifth season of Hell’s Kitchen, Gordon spoke to a contestant named Ji-Hyun Cha about her signature dish. He was blown away by the sea bass she presented and saw a lot of potential in her.

Unfortunately, she injured herself and went home early. There’s a high chance she would’ve won if she’d been able to stick it out, though.

“You are one of the most passionate chefs I’ve ever met. It’s so nice to see.”

Milly Medley on Hell’s Kitchen.

Milly Medley is one contestant who saw the softer side of Gordon during Season 14.

Milly’s confidence as a chef continued growing throughout the course of the season, but it came to an all-time high during a one-on-one chat he had with Gordon. Milly’s passion for cooking was so noticeable that Gordon felt inclined to call attention to it.

Gordon spews insults at Hell’s Kitchen contestants like no other, so it’s always nice to witness rare moments when hard-working chefs make him proud.