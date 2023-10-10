Dancing with the Stars fans predict Season 32’s surprise elimination

Dancing with the Stars viewers are convinced that this celebrity will be eliminated from the show, based on one reason alone.

When it comes to Dancing with the Stars, there can only be one couple who takes home the mirror ball trophy at the end of the season.

The rest of the pairs are eliminated one by one after every week’s performance.

So far, in Season 32, actor Matt Walsh and Zoey 101’s Jaime Lynn Spears have been eliminated from the competition.

Article continues after ad

But, their losses weren’t exactly surprising since both celebrities received very low scores on their dances.

Most seasons have an elimination that is completely shocking to both the dancers and the viewers at home. And fans have just guessed who it will be this time around.

Article continues after ad

Who is Dancing With The Stars’ surprise Season 32 elimination?

On October, DWTS fans had a conversation on Reddit about which star will be the subject of a jaw-dropping elimination.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

While a lot of celebrities were predicted, there was one who constantly came up: Lele Pons.

Article continues after ad

Known back in the day for being one of the main stars of Vine, viewers don’t think she’s going to get far in this competition.

One fan wrote, “Lele. She has a lot of followers which on paper is a good thing but you gotta look at where those followers are too. A good chunk of them are in South America. They can’t vote there.”

Article continues after ad

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Lele because I have no idea how big/small her English-speaking fan base is.”

Article continues after ad

Viewers will soon see if they are right with their guess, or if Lele and her American fanbase prove them wrong.

To stay updated on Dancing with the Stars and the upcoming seasons, make sure to check our page here.