DWTS fans ecstatic after Harry Jowsey finally gets eliminated

After weeks of low scores, reality TV star Harry Jowsey has officially been eliminated from Season 32 of DWTS.

For Season 32 of DWTS, there is a large range of celebrities competing for the coveted mirror ball trophy, which has been won by everyone from Charli D’Amelio to Jordan Fisher.

From iconic actresses to reality TV stars, the lineup is nothing short of dynamic. However, there is one contestant that viewers weren’t exactly rooting for.

Too Hot To Handle alum Harry Jowsey was paired up with dance pro Rylee Arnold for both of their first times in the competition.

After receiving the show’s lowest-ever judges score for a contemporary performance, fans were desperately waiting for him to be eliminated. And they finally got their wish.

Instagram: dancingwiththestars

Did Harry Jowsey leave DWTS Season 32?

At the end of Season 32’s Taylor Swift Night, Harry’s time on the show ended at nine weeks.

They received the second lowest score of the episode from their Rumba alongside the song August from her Folklore album.

Viewers quickly took to the DWTS Reddit to share their reaction to his elimination and needless to say, they weren’t upset about the decision at all.

One fan wrote, “Finally!!!!!!! all the Harry fans after weeks of fighting all of us online can leave!!!! I’ve never been so happy”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “The Swifties came thru tonight in helping to vote out Harry!! Congrats to all the semi-finalists they are all deserving.”

Now, the only reality TV stars left in the competition are Vanderpump Rules’ Ariana Madix and Bachelorette alum Charity Lawson. Who will take home the mirror ball? Only time will tell.

To stay updated on Dancing with the Stars and the upcoming Seasons, make sure to check our page here.