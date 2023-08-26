Chase Chrisley says parents live in prisons with “black mold” and no air

Chrisley Knows Best star Chase Chrisley has revealed his parents are living in prisons under terrible conditions.

In January 2023, Todd and Julie Chrisley surrendered themselves to federal prisons under tax evasion and fraud charges. Todd was sentenced to 12 years, while Julie received seven. The couple will also be supervised three years after their release and pay restitution.

According to court records, the judge denied Todd and Julie’s appeal for bail. Additionally, the court rejected postponing their surrender date another three weeks.

Article continues after ad

Now, Todd and Julie’s son Chase has discussed what it’s really been like for his parents behind bars.

Article continues after ad

Chase Chrisley says parents aren’t in “country club prison”

Speaking to extratv, Chase revealed that the Chrisley family has gotten “closer” since his parents were sentenced. “We’ve clung together and we’re still fighting,” he said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

The 27-year-old explained how his parents haven’t spoken to each other in 200 days as Todd is serving in Florida while Julie is in Kentucky. He then called everything the headlines have reported a “polar opposite” of what they have experienced in prison.

Article continues after ad

“Everyone has this perception that my parents are in this country club prison and that’s just not the case at all,” Chase remarked. “My mom’s sitting up there with no air, and my dad’s facility has no air. They both have black mold, lead-based paint, the roof is falling in on both facilities. So it’s just, it’s just a lie.”

Article continues after ad

Chase and the rest of the Chrisley family are set to return in a new reality TV series from the Queer Eye producers. The show is expected to contain phone calls and visits to Todd and Julie in prison.

Article continues after ad

Chase’s sister, Savannah, will also make up the cast of Fox’s Special Forces: World’s Toughest Test Season 2 with Tom Sandoval, Jojo Siwa, and more.