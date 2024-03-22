Below Deck’s Daisy reveals how the show inspired her new tattoo

Chief Stew Daisy Kelliher from Below Deck Sailing Yacht recently got a new tattoo, and shared how the show was the inspiration for it.

Daisy Kelliher has been a Chief Stew on Below Deck Sailing Yacht for three seasons, and has dealt with her fair share of interesting charter guests on the show.

Even though Daisy has served some of the most difficult charter guests over the years, it hasn’t stopped her from doing her job. Although, one of these encounters inspired her to get a rather sly tattoo that reveals her true feelings toward some guests.

Bravo Daisy Kelliher on Below Deck Sailing Yacht

In an interview with RTÉ Radio 1, Daisy poked fun at her Below Deck Sailing Yacht experience and revealed that she got a lip tattoo inspired by a charter guest.

“So I have an ‘F You’ not blurred out. I have the full concept there… on the inside of my lip,” Daisy explained, showing radio host Ray D’Arcy her new ink.

Ray brought up a charter guest from the show named Chuck, who said the steak he ate on the boat was the “worst steak ever,” even though he previously said he liked it.

Daisy admitted that the tattoo indirectly referred to Chuck’s appearance on Below Deck Sailing Yacht. “It was a little bit of a joke, yeah.”

Since the crew members on Below Deck meet a lot of memorable charter guests on board, they’re bound to have stories about their time on charter.

Daisy’s tattoo is on her lip, so a charter guest likely won’t see it while she’s working unless it’s accidentally revealed while she opens her mouth.

The Chief Stew turned her negative experience on the show into a laughable memory, and has the tattoo to prove it.