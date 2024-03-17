Below Deck’s Camille reveals that she’s starring in a dating show

Camille Lamb is going back on our TV screens, but that doesn’t mean she’s returning to Below Deck anytime soon.

After a disastrous Season 10, which ended with Captain Sandy Yawn firing her, Stewardess Camille Lamb hasn’t returned to the show despite Captain Kerry Titheradge replacing Sandy on the series.

She’s since decided to pursue her music career full-time instead of yachting and released her debut EP titled fromtheEP in 2023.

Camille has been away from reality TV for a little while now, but she has announced her 2024 comeback. However, it’s not the show you would expect.

Camille has become a big hit since leaving Below Deck.

Below Deck Season 10’s Camille Lamb is looking for love

On March 14, Camille took to Instagram to reveal that she is a part of the premiere season of Lovers and Liars.

“It’s going to be so good. I look quite different since then. It was not filmed a long time ago, this was filmed recently but I’ve changed in such a short amount of time physically,” she explained in the video.

Lovers and Liars is the spinoff of the popular dating series FBoy Island. This new competition spotlights three male leads as they meet and fall in love with women.

Viewers instantly took to the comments section of the clip to share their excitement for her new venture.

One fan wrote, “Happy for you Camille! I’ll be watching!!!!”

Another fan chimed in and wrote, “Gonna tap in for sure.”

Camille’s most recent public relationship was with her Below Deck co-star Ben Willoughby. Not only did it end in a breakup, but Ben later publicly accused her of cheating on him. Maybe she found her soulmate on this show?

Lovers and Liars Season 1 is set to premiere on April 11 on The CW.