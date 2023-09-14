Below Deck star João Franco debuts new girlfriend after Tzarina boatmance

Joao from Below Deck Down Under and his new girlfriend

João and Tzarina are officially done on Below Deck Down Under, as the bosun shows off his new girlfriend via Instagram.

It looks like Joao and Tzarina have officially called it quits on Below Deck Down Under. While there was some initial hope from viewers that they would be able to settle their differences and make it work, it appears as though they’ve put their spark to bed.

This became especially evident after Joao posted a picture of himself with his new girlfriend via Instagram.

Article continues after ad

Joao Franco shows off relationship with new girlfriend after split with Tzarina on Below Deck Down Under

Joao and Tzarina had undeniable chemistry in season 2 of Below Deck Down Under. Yet the bosun’s messy past crept up on their romance and ultimately led to the couple’s downfall. It seems as though, despite Joao’s personal growth, Tzarina just couldn’t get over the fact that he screwed over her friend in the past.

Article continues after ad

Following their tumultuous dinner date, Joao seemed to lose interest in pursuing their relationship any further. “They don’t say ‘don’t screw the crew’ for nothing,” Joao says in the sneak peek trailer for season 2, episode 17. “You better be prepared for the blows, because it’s gonna f*** you up. Case in point, myself and Tzarina.”

Article continues after ad

Now that it’s made pretty clear that Tzarina and Joao are done, the bosun has taken to Instagram to boast about his new relationship. According to the social media platform, he’s currently in a relationship with Domi Tiesi.

Taking to Instagram, Joao’s story shows him and his latest love interest looking extremely happy together while on a yacht. “Here we go again,” the caption reads.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

While viewers might be disappointed that things didn’t work out with Joao and Tzarina, fans of the Bravo series can’t help but be thrilled for the bosun’s new romance as they appear very happy together.

Article continues after ad

“So happy to see u happy!” one fan wrote on a View this post on Instagram

A post shared by João ⚓️ Franco (@joaograntfranco)

” target=”_blank” rel=”noreferrer noopener sponsored nofollow”>pic of the couple.

Another was quick to agree, commenting, “Very beautiful couple.”

Catch all-new episodes of Below Deck Down Under on Bravo to follow Joao’s journey.