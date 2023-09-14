Below Deck Down Under’s Joao swears off boatmances after fling with Tzarina

Below Deck Down Under saw Joao and Tzarina on a date that ended in shambles. Now, Joao wants nothing to do with “boatmances.”

Things got heated on Below Deck Down Under following Tzarina and Joao’s failure of a dinner date. While fans of the Bravo series were initially rooting for the pair, their official date night filled viewers with doubt.

Unfortunately, it seems like fans of the show aren’t the only ones who are doubtful about the Joao/Tzarina romance. Joao himself seems to be shutting down when it comes to giving his relationship with the chef an honest try.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Joao addresses the blowbacks of dating crew members on Below Deck Down Under

In the preview for Season 2, episode 17 of Below Deck Down Under, Joao confesses how irrational and foolish boat romances can be. Of course, he has his own personal knowledge on the subject, considering how things have been going with Tzarina.

Despite their genuine interest in one another, Joao’s past mistakes were ultimately too much for Tzarina to handle. She ended up demolishing any chance for a future with Joao by calling out his character on their date and labeling the bosun as “fake.”

Article continues after ad

Now, it appears as though Joao is done fighting for their relationship.

“They don’t say ‘Don’t screw the crew’ for nothing,” Joao says in the sneak peek preview for season 2, episode 17. “You better be prepared for the blows, because it’s gonna f*** you up. Case in point, myself and Tzarina.” He then adds, “It’s an industry hard to promise people things.”

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

Fans of the hit reality show are upset that their relationship didn’t work out, taking to the comments to air out their feelings.

Article continues after ad

“She missed out,” one fan wrote in the comments for the preview. “Joao actually was into her. He expressed her friend had that same quality, wishy-washy.”

“Calling him ‘fake’ was a punch in the gut, really,” another fan commented on the Below Deck Down Under Subreddit. “It basically canceled everything about him, all his growth, all his nice actions towards her.”

Yet another viewer took Tzarina’s side in the matter, claiming it makes sense that the chef doesn’t want to let her walls down. “Yes, Tzarina could handle this situation better (and maybe not date the dude who hurt her friend so badly!?) but she’s scared and doesn’t want to get hurt,” they wrote. “Joao should acknowledge the things he did wrong in his past and take accountability and be understanding of Tzarina’s hesitation.”

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Stay tuned for more Below Deck Down Under to see if Joao and Tzarina can resolve their issues.